Team of cyclists from Halifax to pedal across Italy in support of charity set-up in honour of two-year-old Albie

A team of 15 cyclists from Halifax are set to take on a four-day challenge across Italy to support children living with cancer.

The challenge is in aid of The Albie Sugden Foundation, which was established by Jane and Luke Sugden, from Outlane, after their son Albie died in October 2023.

In October 2022, at 22 months old, Albie suffered a small seizure at home.

After being rushed to A and E at Calderdale Royal Hospital, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Since Albie's death, the couple have set up The Albie Sugden Foundation to support other children living with cancer as well as fund research into brain tumours.

The team of cyclists, which includes Albie's dad Luke, will ride from Sorrento to Sicily, covering 645 kilometres and climbing over 8,108 meters.

The Foundation has raised more than £80,000 since it was set-up and supports children living with cancer as well as funding vital research into brain tumours.

Luke said: "To raise over £80,000 so far is fantastic. We know from our own experience what a difference that money will make to families caring for a child with cancer.

Albie Sugden with his parents Luke and Jane

"The Ride For Albie is a key fundraising event for us. Last year there were eight riders, so to see it grow to 15 riders this year is amazing. It's a really tough challenge but we're excited and ready to give it our all."

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet they receive less than two per cent of the national cancer research spend.

The Foundation funds research to find kinder, more effective treatment for young people affected by a brain tumour diagnosis.

Anyone interested in supprting the event can register their interest by emailing [email protected].