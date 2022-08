Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Halifax and Huddersfield IVC at Midgley Open Gardens.

After visiting the outdoor tearoom earlier this year, the group decided to go back to enjoy the scenery on a short stroll.

IVC members join in or organise many events locally, such as Open Garden days or theatre visits, and have a regular get-together at The Victorian pub in Halifax.