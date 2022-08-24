Tears as Ukrainians who have fled to Calderdale mark Flag Day and Independence Day six months since Russian invasion

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing blue and yellow, they will be joined by their sponsors as well as many others with Ukrainian heritage at the war memorial in Halifax at 2pm to lay wreathes and say prayers before gathering at Halifax Minster.

Ukrainian Independence Day is usually a celebratory day but, given the current conflict, The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain Halifax Branch and the Halifax Parish Committee of the Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Catholic Church are calling on people to show solidarity with Ukraine, respect for the fallen and to say thank you to the people of Calderdale.

Yesterday people carrying Ukrainian flags gathered at the war memorial to mark Ukrainian Flag Day.

Marking Ukrainian Flag Day at Halifax War Memorial

Wreaths were laid and prayers were said before further prayers in Halifax Minster where there were tears as those gathered remembered loved ones who have died since the Russian invasion began.

Vicar of Halifax, The Reverend Canon Hilary Barber, told those gathered: "Flag Day is about remembering those who died their their nation. You will know men, women and children who have died in recently in conflict and we remember all of them today."

Among the crowd were Ukrainian refugees including 25-year-old Yulia Bondar, 25, who arrived in Calderdale on Thursday to stay with a family in Norland.

She had been in part of Ukraine occupied by Russia and trying to get here since last month.

She said she has felt huge relief since arriving in the UK but has left all of her family and friends behind in Ukraine.

Her host, Jane Stout, said: "I offered to become a host because I could help and wanted to help.

She added the Homes for Ukraine scheme – which has seen thousands of people offer rooms to refugees from the country - has “brought out the best in British people”.

Maryna Andrushchak, 40, has been in Calderdale for four months and has now moved into her own home.

She came to the UK with her seven-year-old son but said he is finding it difficult to settle here.