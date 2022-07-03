Teen organises Halifax town centre abortion rights protest

A Halifax teenager organised a demonstration against the US supreme court’s decision to end women’s constitutional right to abortion yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 6:44 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 6:47 pm

Poppy Durrans, 19, and others held the protest in Halifax town centre to show support for women in America who will be affected by the controversial ruling and highlight the current legal position in the UK.

They said they received a positive reception from shoppers and visitors, with many coming over to discuss the issue.

There was also some moving moments when a woman from America came and shared her own story and concerns about the impact to all pregnancy and planned pregnancy support services in America.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The protest was in Halifax yesterday
The protest was in Halifax yesterday
Halifax