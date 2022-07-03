Poppy Durrans, 19, and others held the protest in Halifax town centre to show support for women in America who will be affected by the controversial ruling and highlight the current legal position in the UK.

They said they received a positive reception from shoppers and visitors, with many coming over to discuss the issue.

There was also some moving moments when a woman from America came and shared her own story and concerns about the impact to all pregnancy and planned pregnancy support services in America.

The protest was in Halifax yesterday