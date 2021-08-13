Teenage girl missing from Halifax since Monday still not found

Monika Molnar

Fourteen-year-old Monika Molnar was last seen leaving her home on Monday at around 8.40pm and there have been no further sightings since.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the teen's welfare and are urging the public to help them find her.

They say her disappearance is out of character.

The CCTV image released by police of Monika where she is carrying the same bag she was last seen with.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, trainers and a cream coat and was carrying a large dark blue rucksack which can be shown on the CCTV picture they released yesterday.

They say extensive enquiries have been made since Monika was reported missing and she is known to have links to the North Yorkshire area, Harrogate in particular.

Police believe she may have travelled to that area.

Detective Inspector Simon Archer of Calderdale District Safeguarding said: “It is now been nearly three days since Monika went missing and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“I want to appeal directly to Monika or anyone who sees her or who has information about her to get in contact.”