Teen's A-level results celebrations warning after violent Halifax town centre attack

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malachi Delaware needed stitches and spent 10 hours in A and E after the assault in Alexandra Street.

He said he was left with blood gushing from his face.

The 18-year-old had been marking the end of his A-level exams when he was attacked and, as students prepare to receive their results this Thursday, he is urging young people to take care if they plan to go out to celebrate their grades.

Malachi Delaware was attacked in Halifax town centre

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Stick together,” he said. “Make sure you don’t get separated.

"Make sure you have at least one other person with you. And don’t get too drunk as it could leave you vulnerable.”

Malachi, who is from Wakefield, studied for his A-levels at Greenhead College in Huddersfield and is awaiting results for his exams in Business, Law and History.

He is hoping to go to the University of York to study Business and Sustainability.

Malachi Delaware is urging other teenagers to take care after being attacked in Halifax

He was in Halifax with friends when he was attacked last month while waiting for a taxi.

"I could feel the blood gushing out of my face and all over my clothes,” he said.

When he woke up the next day, he was still bleeding so went to hospital where he needed six stitches and two x-rays.

The teenager says he has been left feeling self-conscious as his stitched lip looks different since the assault.

Alexandra Street in Halifax town centre

He would like to see more funding for police to investigate attacks like his and more CCTV on the streets.

"Every time I've been asked to go out in Halifax since, I've said no,” he added.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called to a report of an alleged assault on Alexandra Street between 2.45am and 3.45am on July 2.

They have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch by calling 101 or by using the live chat function on the force’s website, quoting crime reference number 13220357452.