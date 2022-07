Teen's tragic death sparks open water danger reminder for West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the Aire and Calder Navigation near Southern Washlands in Wakefield on Monday afternoon to a report of a teenager in the water. Following a search of the water, a body was recovered.

He has been named as 16-year-old Alfie McCraw, from Wakefield.

His death comes after much-loved 13-year-old Tomi Solomon drowned while swimming with friends in Brighouse in June last year.

He was with a group who were playing on the bridge on Huntington Road and jumping into the water below.

Superintendent Nick Smart, of Wakefield District, said: “This was an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of the life of a boy who had just finished his GCSEs. We have specially trained officers who are supporting Alfie’s family at this unimaginably awful time.

“We are working with the Canal and River Trust to deliver some inputs into schools before they break up for the holidays to warn of the dangers of open water swimming, but we need everyone to help us in spreading this message.

“The weather is forecast to get even hotter over the weekend and into next week, but we would urge people to not be tempted to cool off in open water, unless it is a supervised area intended for swimming.

“Even in the summer months, open water can be very cold. Anyone entering cold water suddenly is susceptible to hyperventilation, which can result in the body going into seizure.

“There can also be hidden currents and unseen dangers such as mud banks or items under the water which a swimmer can become caught on.”

Wakefield District Station Commander Jimmy Fitt said, “This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to all Alfie’s loved ones.

“When the warm weather comes around, we do see a spike in the number of people entering water – and this can unfortunately prove fatal.

“Our advice is to not go into any area of water that isn’t supervised - as the pull of water, cold water shock and hidden dangers can mean even strong swimmers get into difficulty.