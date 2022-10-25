Hardcastle Crags and the Red Beck Valley were in the focus for Mike Halliwell, while Marianne Sellars shared some views around Brighouse.

Derek Hirst also sent in a photo from an autumnal stroll in Greetland.

Have you taken a great photo in Calderdale? Get in touch and share it with Courier readers.

Email [email protected] – please include your name and a brief description of the image.

Autumn colours around Hardcastle Crags. Photo by Mike Halliwell

A small weir on Hebden Water, Hardcastle Crags. Photo by Mike Halliwell

The view through a gap in the trees in the Red Beck Valley. Photo by Mike Halliwell

Autumn along the Red Beck Valley. Photo by Mike Halliwell