Gibson Mill reflected in the water. Photo by Mike Halliwell

Ten photos of amazing Autumn scenes around Calderdale, taken by Courier readers

Courier readers have been out and about capturing some stunning Autumn scenes on camera.

By dominic brown
4 minutes ago

Hardcastle Crags and the Red Beck Valley were in the focus for Mike Halliwell, while Marianne Sellars shared some views around Brighouse.

Derek Hirst also sent in a photo from an autumnal stroll in Greetland.

Have you taken a great photo in Calderdale? Get in touch and share it with Courier readers.

Email [email protected] – please include your name and a brief description of the image.

1. Autumn

Autumn colours around Hardcastle Crags. Photo by Mike Halliwell

Photo: Mike Halliwell

2. Autumn

A small weir on Hebden Water, Hardcastle Crags. Photo by Mike Halliwell

Photo: Mike Halliwell

3. Autumn

The view through a gap in the trees in the Red Beck Valley. Photo by Mike Halliwell

Photo: Mike Halliwell

4. Autumn

Autumn along the Red Beck Valley. Photo by Mike Halliwell

Photo: Mike Halliwell

