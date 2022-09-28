Thai Festival fun in Todmorden
Thai food and dancing were enjoyed at a festival in Todmorden.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:43 am
The Golden Lion and Todmorden College teamed up to organise the celebration of the town’s Thai community on Sunday.
There was a Thai market, food and dancing as well as blessings from Thai monks from a temple in Leeds.
Owner of the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden, Matthanee Nilavongse – known to regulars as Gig – said their aim was to educate people about Thai culture and leave behind any misconceptions about Thailand and Thai people.