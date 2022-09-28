News you can trust since 1853
Thai Festival fun in Todmorden

Thai food and dancing were enjoyed at a festival in Todmorden.

By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:43 am

The Golden Lion and Todmorden College teamed up to organise the celebration of the town’s Thai community on Sunday.

There was a Thai market, food and dancing as well as blessings from Thai monks from a temple in Leeds.

Owner of the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden, Matthanee Nilavongse – known to regulars as Gig – said their aim was to educate people about Thai culture and leave behind any misconceptions about Thailand and Thai people.

Celebrating the Thai community in Todmorden

