Thanking Calderdale volunteers for their kindness at a special celebration event

The council is marking Volunteers’ Week by thanking local people for their volunteering efforts at a special celebration event.

Over 300 people regularly volunteer with Council services, and on Tuesday, June 6 they are invited to Artworks in Halifax where they will be recognised and will get the chance to meet other volunteers. Members of the Council’s Extended Leadership Team will thank volunteers at the event, and guests will be able to take part in art sessions to inspire creativity and produce a volunteer collage in the runup to the Year of Culture in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council and partner organisations are also using Volunteers’ Week to encourage more people to come forward for the many volunteering opportunities across the borough.

The council is marking Volunteers’ Week by thanking local people for their volunteering efforts at a special celebration event.

There will be a volunteering marketplace in Halifax town centre on Thursday, June 15 from 11am to 5pm, on Corn Market outside the Borough Market.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, said: “After the challenging past few years, with flooding, COVID and the cost of living crisis, thanking Calderdale’s volunteers is more important than ever. They have continued to kindly and selflessly give their time in very tough circumstances, have helped our communities in so many ways, and have supported the Council’s priorities for thriving towns, reduced inequalities and climate action.