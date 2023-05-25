As reported by the Courier earlier this week, Calderdale SmartMove, which has supported thousands of the borough’s homeless, says it will not be able to continue as it has been – and may even cease to exist – after the council awarded the contract for adult housing to a different organisations, based in Derbyshire.

Calderdale SmartMove, whose office is in Halifax town centre, has been helping the borough’s most vulnerable for the last 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults Services and Wellbeing, Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, said: “Calderdale’s Housing Support Service plays a crucial role in preventing homelessness and helping people out of homelessness into safe and secure homes.

Calderdale SmartMove's CEO Stuart Rumney and Deputy CEO Dom Furby

"I’d like to thank Calderdale SmartMove for all their hard work over the years, to provide this vital service for the council.

“As part of commissioning the contract for this service, our priorities are to ensure a quality service and to follow strict legal requirements which demonstrate a fair and transparent process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In response to our advert for this contract we received strong proposals from a number of organisations. Each bid was evaluated by those with expertise of Calderdale’s ongoing homelessness work and given scores following an impartial process in line with procurement rules.

“Whilst Calderdale SmartMove’s bid was unsuccessful on this occasion, we’re appreciative of the services they have provided for the council.

“The organisation which was successful in this process is a charity with a strong approach to homeless prevention, supporting people in the communities in which they live and a good understanding of the achieving good outcomes for people with highly complex needs.

"They will be delivering this service from a base in Calderdale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Calderdale SmartMove said: “It is highly likely that SmartMove cannot continue in its current form, and will either change focus or cease to exist after this year.”

The charity has thanked all its supporters, staff and volunteers.

Its CEO Stuart Rumney said: “It is extremely disappointing that the contract has been awarded to a provider outside Calderdale.

"Over many years, SmartMove have supported thousands of homeless and vulnerably housed individuals and families."

Advertisement Hide Ad