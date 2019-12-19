The 12 breeds of dog most likely to misbehave
Dogs are one of the nation's most-loved animals, but are some breeds naughtier than others?
These are the top 12 dog breeds that are most likely to misbehave at Christmas, according to ITCHpet.com.
1. Jack Russell
Jack Russells come at the top of the list for dog breeds most likely to misbehave at Christmas
Shutterstock
2. Yorkshire Terrier
The popular Yorkshire Terrier takes the second spot
Shutterstock
3. Chihuahua
Chihuahuas may be cute, but they rank as the third most likeliest breed to misbehave
Shutterstock
4. Labrador
The beloved Labrador takes the fourth spot
Shutterstock
