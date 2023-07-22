The best things to do and places to visit in Calderdale - as chosen by Courier readers

2 . Piece Hall

The Grade I listed Piece Hall is the sole survivor of the great eighteenth century northern cloth halls, a class of buildings which embodied the vital and dominant importance of the trade in hand woven textiles to the pre-industrial economy of the West Riding of Yorkshire, from the Middle Ages through to the early nineteenth century. Dating from 1779, when it was built as a Cloth Hall for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth (a 30 yard length of woven woollen fabric produced on a handloom), The Piece Hall was the most ambitious and prestigious of its type and now stands in splendid isolation as the only remaining example. It is one of Britain’s most outstanding Georgian buildings. As well as offering several independent shops and businesses, it has recently been transformed into a venue for some of music's biggest names with the highly successful Live at The Piece Hall summer series of concerts, attracting the likes of Tom Jones, George Ezra, Noel Gallagher and many more, helping to put Halifax on the cultural map of the country. Photo: sub