Stuart Stirrat, 55, from Halifax, has taken up the voluntary position within the charitable organisation after serving in the RAF for 38 years, before retiring in April of this year.

And in order to meet all branches in the area he will be representing, the former helicopter pilot and intelligence officer has decided to jump on his Honda NC750 for an epic solo-mission, ‘The Big RAFA Ride’, while also raising some much-needed funds and awareness for RAFA.

“It is going to be quite an adventure,” he excitedly revealed. “It is going to be quite a ride and hopefully I will be able to raise some money for the Royal Air Force Association too, which is the important part of the story.”

Stuart Stirrat, the new area president for northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), meets with Tim Wood at the Old Colonial in Mirfield, ahead of his epic 26-day, 2,500-mile challenge to visit all 60 branches on his motorbike.

RAFA is a charity which supports the RAF community, including serving members, veterans and their families.

“We help people in need,” said Stu, as he is fondly known. “Through stairlifts and mobility scooters, people suffering with cancer or people who need help with bereavement, or the cost of living crisis with people struggling to pay heating bills - the welfare team kicks into action.

“I have really seen how RAFA reaches out a friendly hand of comradeship and that well-being support. It’s been fantastic. I’m just delighted to give a little bit back and support the Association.”

Stu, who is also the president of the Halifax and District branch of RAFA, is set to depart from his hometown association on Friday, August 4, with stops on day one at Huddersfield and Formby before he takes the ferry from Liverpool to the Isle of Man.

After returning back to the mainland he will then continue in a clockwise direction up the west coast of England, taking in Lancashire and Cumbria before catching another ferry to Northern Ireland.

His extraordinary journey then takes him to Scotland, and even to the Orkney and Shetland islands, while returning home via the east of England, in which branches at Castleford, Batley, Brighouse and Mirfield will be visited.

“I emailed all 60 branches with my big idea and got replies straight away - Mirfield was one of the first to respond,” Stu said of Tim Wood, landlord of the Old Colonial, home of the town’s branch. “He asked, ‘How can I help?’ He was the first to offer assistance and is paying £250 to sponsor my fuel for the journey. Between him and Richie Conley (Mirfield RAFA chairman) they are very generous individuals.”

Tim, after welcoming Stu to the Old Colonial on Saturday, July 22 to hand over the cheque, said:

“Both myself and Richie Conley, branch chairman, are highly delighted to be supportive of this national event to raise awareness and money for such a great cause.”

Stu’s Big RAFA Ride is set to conclude on Tuesday, August 29 at the Halifax and District branch.