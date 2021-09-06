After last week's successful gigs organised by The Piece Hall and music promoters Futuresound it was the turn of The Cribs who performed on Friday night. They were supported by Everything Everything, Black Honey, Lounge Society and Halifax's very own The Orielles. (All photos taken by Frank Ralph)
The Lounge Society live in action at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)
