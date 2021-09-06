The Cribs live in action at the Piece hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

The Cribs and The Orielles rock out at the Piece Hall in Halifax

The Piece Hall in Halifax was once again rocking over the weekend with special music performances.

By Ian Hirst
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:04 am

After last week's successful gigs organised by The Piece Hall and music promoters Futuresound it was the turn of The Cribs who performed on Friday night. They were supported by Everything Everything, Black Honey, Lounge Society and Halifax's very own The Orielles. (All photos taken by Frank Ralph)

1.

The Lounge Society live in action at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

Photo Sales

2.

The Lounge Society live in action at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

Photo Sales

3.

The Lounge Society live in action at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

Photo Sales

4.

The Lounge Society live in action at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8