The Crossley Heath School fundraising mission
Our goal is to fundraise £160,000 in our 160th year to help us champion the education of our present students and support the most vulnerable in our local community through our three partner charities of Forget Me Not Hospice, Overgate Hospice and the St. Augustine’s Centre for refugees and asylum seekers.
We are starting the new school year by donating two thousand pounds to each of our partner charities, thanks to the Fundraising Fortnight we ran in the final weeks of our summer term. We ran three fantastic events:
1. An inflatable extravaganza, where students paid to enjoy themselves on an inflatable assault course.
2. A summer fair, where every tutor group ran a market stall with games, foods and crafts they made and
3. A sponsored colour run around the Moor. Students aimed to raise as much money as they could, both individually and in tutor groups, Year groups and their houses. Our highest fundraisers were thanked with tours of our legendary basement and clock tower.
Head Teacher Dean Jones said “I am so grateful to our students, their families, our alumni and our staff for the sponsorship, energy and imagination they invested into our Fundraising Fortnight. One of our values is kindness and we saw so much of this in evidence. We believe in all our students contributing positively to society and this was a great example of how they can achieve this by supporting three of the most special charities in our local area. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next.”
