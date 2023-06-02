Ruby is a 14-year-old Lhasa Apso X Jack Russell terrier who went missing from Furnace Drive, HX2, on May 30 at 9 pm. Ruby requires urgent daily medication.

Ruby has lived with her owner since she was eight weeks old. She will be scared and confused.

Caroline Dowd, from Busters, said: “Ruby needs to be found as soon as possible. The family are absolutely devastated and continue to be supported by Busters Animal SOS Team.

The poster asking for help to locate Ruby

"This is a direct appeal to anyone that may have seen Ruby on or around Furness Drive she may have been picked up by a member of the public and not reported.

"Perhaps the finder may not know Ruby is missing and what the procedure is when a dog is found. There is also a substantial reward offered for information leading to her safe return.

"Please stay vigilant and report any sightings or information to Busters Animal SOS Team.”

Busters Animal SOS Team have been targeted by a hoax caller, which was not only upsetting for Ruby’s distraught owner but also hinders their quest to locate her. The incident has been reported to West Yorkshire Police.