The Golden Fleece: Miniature stone artists create amazing to-scale model of traditional, family-run Calderdale pub

Fresh from creating mini versions of two famous Halifax landmarks, a pair of talented Calderdale craftsmen have completed another incredible replica.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Brian Williams, from Elland, and Dave Loboda, from Ovenden, have spent three months making this amazing to-scale miniature model of a traditional Calderdale pub.

Their model of The Golden Fleece at Blackley includes some impressive details including the well-known signage.

The pair even matched the stone used to build the pub from a quarry in Rastrick.

The pair made this incredible replica of The Golden Fleece at BlackleyThe pair made this incredible replica of The Golden Fleece at Blackley
During lockdown, Brian and Dave created a stunning 5ft tall model of Halifax’s Wainhouse Tower.

And they have also built a mini Shibden Hall.

Brian grew up with members of the Broster family, who run The Golden Fleece, and he and Dave decided the pub would be the perfect building for their next project.

They presented the model to the pub on Sunday (July 23) so that it can be displayed there.

They even matched the stone from a quarry in RastrickThey even matched the stone from a quarry in Rastrick
Next, the pair want to tackle a model of The Piece Hall.

