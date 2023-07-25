Brian Williams, from Elland, and Dave Loboda, from Ovenden, have spent three months making this amazing to-scale miniature model of a traditional Calderdale pub.

Their model of The Golden Fleece at Blackley includes some impressive details including the well-known signage.

The pair even matched the stone used to build the pub from a quarry in Rastrick.

During lockdown, Brian and Dave created a stunning 5ft tall model of Halifax’s Wainhouse Tower.

And they have also built a mini Shibden Hall.

Brian grew up with members of the Broster family, who run The Golden Fleece, and he and Dave decided the pub would be the perfect building for their next project.

They presented the model to the pub on Sunday (July 23) so that it can be displayed there.

