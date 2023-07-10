April Caulfield and Will Stewart will tie the knot next month at the town centre bar and music venue where they got together five years ago – The Grayston Unity.

The quirky idea came from the Michael Ainsworth, who runs the bar, after the couple told him they were engaged.

They even plan to include their dog, Melvyn, as their ring bearer.

Will Stewart and April Caulfield who got together at The Grayston Unity and are now getting married there, with ringbearer Melvyn

The pair, who live in Salterhebble, will take part in an official ceremony at Gretna Green the day before their wedding conducted by a celebrant in front of 30 people at The Grayston Unity.

"It was Michael who suggested it and we both fell in love with the idea," said April, 30.

"That place is very special to us.”

"Our families are really excited. It is unconventional but they've said it's very us."

Will, 35, proposed to April – who recently qualified as a physiotherapist – after arranging a surprise trip to Majorca.

Both are keen runners and members of athletic club Halifax Harriers, and Will arranged for them to take part in a half-marathon on the island before he popped the question two days later.

The couple want to get married before The Grayston Unity - previously crowned the smallest music venue in the UK - moves from its current Wesley Court premises to a new, bigger, home on Horton Street in October.