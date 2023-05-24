News you can trust since 1853
The Griffin: How famous Bollywood baddie has become new landlord at Calderdale village's country pub

A Bollywood celebrity is the new landlord at a quiet Calderdale village’s traditional country pub.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Jan Bostock has starred as villains in a string of Bollywood movies, as well as worked on Hollywood blockbusters including Fast and Furious film Fast X starring Vin Diesel.

But now he and his wife Arati have moved to Barkisland where they are running the Griffin pub.

“We know it’s a quiet village pub and it’s something we wanted to do,” said Jan.

Jan Bostock and his wife Arati have taken over the Griffin pub after several years living in India where Jan played the villain in several Bollywood moviesJan Bostock and his wife Arati have taken over the Griffin pub after several years living in India where Jan played the villain in several Bollywood movies
"The locals have been very nice.”

Jan and his wife were running a guest house in India when a Miss Universe contestant and Bollywood actress came to stay.

She told Jan the film’s crew were always looking for extras and introduced him to a director.

Jan, originally from Shipley, had been in amateur dramatic groups as a child but had never thought of pursuing acting as a career.

The Griffin pub in BarkislandThe Griffin pub in Barkisland
From an extra, Jan became the main bad guy and has since appeared in a series of other movies.

And he has worked on the logistics and facilities team – making sure actors are taken care of – on productions including Fast X, Jason Statham movie The Meg and hit TV show Killing Eve.

He, his wife and their two daughters have now moved to England after his eldest gained a place to study at the University of Chester.

The couple have been serving up traditional Indian cuisine at the pub, and tomorrow night there will be a ‘curryoke’ night including Bollywood-inspired singing and dancing.

Jan Bostock and his wife Arati have taken over the Griffin pubJan Bostock and his wife Arati have taken over the Griffin pub
