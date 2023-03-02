Police tape still remains around the bank on Market Street, at the top of The Woolshops, including the cash machines after the accident on Wednesday, February 22.

The driver of the grey Audi Q3 – a 72-year-old man – was taken to hospital after the crash but pronounced dead a short time later.

The bank has been closed since the accident and now a notice has been put up saying the building has suffered structural damage.

The Halifax in Halifax town centre is closed after the accident

It says the branch will be closed “until further notice” and the nearest alternatives are in Brighouse, Huddersfield and Bradford.

The notice also says: “Unfortunately, Lloyds do not have our systems as we are separate banks so will not be able to carry out your transactions.

"Sorry for any inconvenience.”