The Halifax crash: Structural damage closes Halifax town centre bank 'until further notice' as customers told to go to Brighouse, Bradford and Huddersfield
Customers of The Halifax are being told they will need to go to Brighouse, Huddersfield and Bradford ‘until further notice’ after a car hit its Halifax town centre branch.
Police tape still remains around the bank on Market Street, at the top of The Woolshops, including the cash machines after the accident on Wednesday, February 22.
The driver of the grey Audi Q3 – a 72-year-old man – was taken to hospital after the crash but pronounced dead a short time later.
The bank has been closed since the accident and now a notice has been put up saying the building has suffered structural damage.
It says the branch will be closed “until further notice” and the nearest alternatives are in Brighouse, Huddersfield and Bradford.
The notice also says: “Unfortunately, Lloyds do not have our systems as we are separate banks so will not be able to carry out your transactions.
"Sorry for any inconvenience.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1342 of February 22.