The iconic venue will be a sea of red, white and blue on Saturday, May 6 for live BBC coverage of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort on a big screen, from 11am, while community workshops will run throughout the day from 10am until 4pm.

​There will also be musical and dance performances for the general public to enjoy - at a venue where the royal couple last visited in February 2018.

​And traders within the Grade I-listed building - one of only 30 venues nationwide to be selected by the department for digital, culture, music and sport to showcase the event - are excited to be a part of the historic occasion.

Piece Hall Traders prepare for the Coronation of King Charles III. From the left, John Fellows from Flockitt and Broom, Eva Sargent, nine, and Ethan Sargent, 11, from Al's Emporium, Kate Owen from House of 925, Lou Harkness Hudson from Hudson Belle, Mark Richardson from Loafers, Jackie Rownsley from The Chocolate Box, Yvonne Entwhistle from Brown Paper Packages, and Jayne Spence from Creative Crystals.

​“It is either a once, or twice, in a lifetime thing,” said Simone Sargent of Al’s Emporium.

“We’ve never seen a coronation before and I think it is just going to be an amazing day.

​“It is a very historical occasion which fits in well with the Piece Hall and its history.

"We are just lucky to have a shop here. I pinch myself every time I come in.

Simone Sargent from Al's Emporium within The Piece Hall, Halifax.

​“It is going to be great, not just for the Piece Hall, but for the town as well. It brings people in from afar.

"Over the past two weeks we have had people in from Germany, Italy, America, it is getting out there internationally now.”

​Lou Harkness Hudson, owner of Hudson-Belle, said: “The Piece Hall is amazing even when it’s empty, so when it’s full of people celebrating something so monumental, which we will never see in our lifetime again I don’t think, then it’s always a special day.

​“It is the jewel in the crown of Halifax. It is very special.

Lou Harkness Hudson at Hudson Belle, The Piece Hall, Halifax.

"People are drawn to it because of the way it looks but once you’re inside it just feels really magical and there are so many different things to do.”

​Mark Richardson, who owns the independent record shop Loafers, added: “Personally, to be able to celebrate something like that is so culturally unique and what is a moment in history, to be able to do it in a building like the Piece Hall, and us have a business here, is a real special occasion.

​“It is going to be a great atmosphere and is something we are proud to be a part of.

"I am really lucky to have a business here right in the heart of it.”

Mark Richardson at Loafers record shop and cafe at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

​The Piece Hall’s shops, bars and restaurants will be open throughout the weekend’s events, which also involve Emergency Services Day on Sunday, May 7 from 10am to 4pm and a charities day taking place in The Caygill Rooms on Monday, May 8 from 10am to 4pm.

​CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: ​“We’re so lucky to have this stunning, world class heritage piazza on our doorstep and it really comes into its own for celebrations like these.

​“It will be simply wonderful to be able to watch, while enjoying the unique atmosphere of our beautiful courtyard.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust

King Charles III and the Queen Consort wave to the crowds during a visit to The Piece Hall in February 2018. Picture Tony Johnson.