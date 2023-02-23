Thirteen-year-old Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, wowed crowds in Leeds Railway Station and viewers at home with her amazing playing on last night’s (Wednesday’s) The Piano.

Her performance of Chopin's Opus 9 Number 1 saw her chosen by Lang Lang - widely regarded as the greatest classical pianist of the modern era - and platinum selling pop superstar Mika to perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Lang Lang said: “How does she study? This is incredible. Beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Lucy wowed crowds at the station at watching at home

“She was basically turning a tuned percussion instrument into a breathing living vocal. instrument. And it took a 13-year- old girl to show us how to do that,” Mika added.

Ravenscliffe High School, where the teenager is a student, said: “Well done Lucy, we are so proud of you!”

