The awards recognise the best, most enduring or most improved urban environments across the country.

The accolade was presented to the CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, at a ceremony in London earlier this week.

She said: “I was so proud and incredibly moved to accept this amazing accolade from such a highly respected organisation on behalf of the board, team and tenant community.

The Piece Hall, Halifax

“Great place-making takes a real mix of important ingredients - a vision, a plan, commitment, passion and a lot of hard work, but above all the ability to harness the power of people, because ultimately people make places.

“This unique recipe has created something really special at The Piece Hall, which is now a magnetic place for talent, ideas, creativity and activity.

"People are drawn to be a part of it and just to visit and enjoy.

“We are grateful to our many supportive partners. Our transformation and ongoing success wouldn’t have been possible without Calderdale Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, who share our ambition and have been by our side through every step of our journey.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, receives The Great Place 2022 award at a ceremony in London

"Promoters Cuff and Taylor are helping us reach new heights with our music programmes and partners such as Verd de gris and St Augustine’s help make our community programmes really inclusive.

"Our deep gratitude to everyone who continues to support us.”

Part of the award presentation included a poem about The Piece Hall, written especially for the occasion by AoU Poet-in-Residence and proud Yorkshireman, Ian McMillan.

Chairman of The Piece Hall Trust, Sir Roger Marsh OBE DL, said: “What a proud moment for The Piece Hall Trust, Calderdale and Yorkshire, receiving this accolade from respected peers in place making and urban design.

"This is recognition of all the great work being done by the trust and its many partners in bringing this magnificent heritage asset to life.

