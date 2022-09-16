The Queen: Calderdale MP will be part of Her Majesty's funeral procession

Craig Whittaker was the last minister to be appointed by Her Majesty before she died, to the post of Deputy Chief Whip.

As the role also made him Treasurer to the Royal Household, he will be one of eight people behind the band walking in front of the coffin before and after the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

He will be one of three people carrying the wands, which are broken to signify the end of the monarch’s reign.

Craig Whittaker MP

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a huge honour and a privilege, and a great responsibility,” said Mr Whittaker.

The Queen’s coffin is currently lying in state at the Palace of Westminster.

On the morning of the funeral, the lying in state will end at 6.30am as the final members of the public are admitted.

At 10.44am, the coffin will be taken on the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Immediately following the coffin will be The King, Members of the Royal Family and members of The King’s Household.

Mr Whittaker, who has previously been Her Majesty’s Vice-Chamberlain, was among the MPs who paid tribute to Her Majesty in Parliament last week.

As a member of the Royal Household, the Vice-Chamberlain accompanies the Sovereign at some diplomatic and social events.

He said he first saw The Queen when he was 15 and she and Prince Philip came to Australia – where he was living at the time – on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

"What a magnificent sight it was. Never once then did I ever in my life imagine that I would be Her Majesty’s Vice Chamberlain, and I would be having audiences with her at Buckingham Palace, one-to-one,” he said.

"I will take to my dying day the ease, the compassion and the love that I felt for my Queen – our Queen - as her Vice Chamberlain.

"Her interest and knowledge of the Calder Valley, or any subject which we discussed, was flawless.