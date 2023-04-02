The beavers, cubs and scouts, aged from six to 14, came together on a wet and windy Saturday with spades and saplings to line a public footpath through a field towards the Red Beck off Wood Bottom Lane in Hove Edge.

The planting was part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which was launched in 2021, ahead of last year’s Platinum Jubilee and extended following her death to be a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to her country.

They were supported by friends and family, and Calderdale ward councillor for the area George Robinson also joined in.

Members of Bailiff Bridge Scouts Group

Julie Bramley, Bailiff Bridge Group Scout Leader, said: “As scouts, we do all we can to support local communities and were delighted to be chosen to be part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project.

"It will leave a legacy in Hove Edge and Brighouse for Her Majesty who we were so proud to have as our scout patron.

“In years to come, our beavers, cubs and scouts - along with residents across Brighouse, Calderdale and beyond - will be able to enjoy seeing these saplings in Red Beck Valley grow and mature, changing the landscape and providing a focal point for our memories of The Queen.”

Councillor Robinson said: “I know how much amazing work our scout groups do for our community and this is another excellent example of the difference they make.

The trees are a tribute to The Queen

"So many people have so many memories of Her Late Majesty and having new trees as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy will provide a focal point for quiet reflection and enjoyment in one of the most beautiful parts of our area.

“I was delighted to be able to lend a hand and a spade and support the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, their leaders, family and friends in planting trees which I can’t wait to see grow and develop in the years ahead.”