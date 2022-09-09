The Queen: Halifax's Roger Harvey and others share their memories of meeting Her Majesty

The chairman of department store Harveys of Halifax met the monarch twice, firstly when she visited The Piece Hall in 2004 and then when she presented him with his OBE in 2010.

"She was genuinely interested in all her subjects who she was talking to,” he recalled.

"I remember the Duke too, he was very funny.

Roger Harvey receiving his OBE from The Queen

"At the investiture in 2010, she stood for 90 minutes talking to the recipients.

"I was very sad when I heard the news yesterday.

"I think the nation has lost a grandmother.

"I'm 75 and she was Queen for most of that time.

Roger Harvey with his OBE medal

"She was a very genuine lady who worked extremely hard and took her job incredibly seriously.

"I think it'll be a tough few days for the nation."

Courier readers have also been sharing their favourite memories of Her Majesty.

One woman posted: “My mum and me saw her on the opening day of the Halifax Building Society Head Office (where I later worked).

"She looked so beautiful in her peach coat. Never forget that memorable day. RIP our Queen Elizabeth II.”

Another said: “I met the Queen in the Piece Hall a few years ago, and then I met Charles and Camila also about four years ago in The Piece Hall.”