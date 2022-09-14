Halifax’s Piece Hall is among the most recent to announce it will close, with none of its shops or cafes open and the whole building to stay sealed.

It posted: “As a mark of respect and to allow our colleagues and tenants a day of reflection, The Piece Hall will be fully closed.

"The decision was made after extensive consultation with stakeholders, tenants, and staff about what would be the most appropriate way for The Piece Hall to mark this momentous day.

Broad Street Plaza and Vue cinema complex in Halifax town centre.

"Our thoughts remain with The Royal Family at this time.”

Most major retailers have said they will be shut for the day, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Asda, Iceland, Marks and Spencer and Tesco.

Tesco’s Express stores and Sainsbury’s Local stores will open at 5pm until 10pm.

Hebden Bridge Picture House and The Rex Cinema in Elland will close for the day, and Vue in Halifax is opening only to screen coverage of The Queen’s funeral from 10am.

Seats will be free of charge and the only refreshments available will be complimentary bottled water during the broadcast.

Several cafes, including Willow Tree Cafe at Number 5 in Sowerby Bridge and Wildgoose in Ripponden, are closed but offering afternoon teas to collect in advance following requests from customers.

Halifax Town Hall is opening on Monday between 10am and 4pm for people to pay their respects, lay flowers and sign the book of condolence.

It is also open this week, 8am to 6pm and this weekend, 10am to 4pm.

All of Calderdale’s museums and libraries will be shut. Eureka! will also be closed but has opened a book of condolence for children and families to add words or drawings to in its Creativity Space.

A service of commemoration for The Queen takes place at Halifax Minster on Saturday (September 17) at 7pm.

Some of the borough’s pubs are closing for the day, such as The Grayston Unity and Meandering Bear in Halifax town centre, but some will be open.

In Shelf, The Shoulder of Mutton is opening early and inviting people to watch the funeral together there.

It posted: “We have thought it would be the right thing to do and open up early on Monday to show full coverage of the funeral.

"We will be open from 10am with free sandwiches, tea and cakes. We will have the music off as a mark of respect and have the funeral on all four TVs. Come join us to watch this historic moment.”

First West Yorkshire has confirmed its bus services will operate to a Sunday timetable.

Royal Mail has confirmed that it will suspend its post services on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

Schools and colleges are shutting for the day, reopening on Tuesday (September 20).