The Queen: How Calderdale will mark Her Majesty's death and the new King

The Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Angie Gallagher, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen has played a unique role in the life of the nation for over 90 years. Throughout her long reign she represented the country at home and abroad with dignity and grace.

“Our thoughts today are with the royal family.”

Councillor Ann Kingstone and her sister Marie Wright lighting candles at Halifax Minster

A letter of condolence will be sent by the Mayor, on behalf of the residents of Calderdale, to the new Sovereign, King Charles III.

Since the formal announcement by Buckingham Palace yesterday evening, the Union Flag has flown at half-mast at Halifax Town Hall.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will be Proclamation Day, when the new King will be officially proclaimed.

At 11am, the flag will be flown at the mast-head at Halifax Town Hall to coincide with the reading of the Principal Proclamation at St James’ Palace in London. The flag will remain at full mast until 4pm on Sunday, when it will return to half-mast.

The proclamation of the new Sovereign will be made in Calderdale at 3pm on Sunday at Halifax Town Hall by the Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, Stephanie Clarke.

A copy of the proclamation will be available on the Royal Family’s official website and the Privy Council website.

As a mark of respect, a black ribbon bow will be attached to the council mace and to the mayor’s and consort’s chains. The mayor and deputy will wear black rosettes on their robes.

A book of condolence is open in the Victoria Hall at Halifax Town Hall. The book will remain in place until 5pm on Tuesday, September 20.

The Town Hall will be open from 8am until 6pm, from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Floral tributes may be laid outside Halifax Town Hall.

A civic service in memory of the Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Halifax Minster at 7pm on Saturday, September 17.

Halifax Minster will be open from until 8pm today for those wishing to pay their respects.