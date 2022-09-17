The post box topper of Her Majesty, complete with pearls and a corgi, is outside Skircoat Green Post Office.

It was initially made by Halifax WI to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee but has reappeared as a tribute to the monarch.

The group has also been responsible for a knitted Gentleman Jack and a woollen Paralympian Hannah Cockroft.

The knitted tribute to The Queen

