The Queen: Knitted post box tribute to Her Majesty appears in Halifax
A knitted tribute to Her Majesty has popped up in part of Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 6:00 am
The post box topper of Her Majesty, complete with pearls and a corgi, is outside Skircoat Green Post Office.
It was initially made by Halifax WI to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee but has reappeared as a tribute to the monarch.
The group has also been responsible for a knitted Gentleman Jack and a woollen Paralympian Hannah Cockroft.
They meet on the first Wednesday of every month at The Maurice Jagger Centre at 7pm.