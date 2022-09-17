News you can trust since 1853
The Queen: Knitted post box tribute to Her Majesty appears in Halifax

A knitted tribute to Her Majesty has popped up in part of Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 6:00 am

The post box topper of Her Majesty, complete with pearls and a corgi, is outside Skircoat Green Post Office.

It was initially made by Halifax WI to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee but has reappeared as a tribute to the monarch.

The group has also been responsible for a knitted Gentleman Jack and a woollen Paralympian Hannah Cockroft.

The knitted tribute to The Queen

They meet on the first Wednesday of every month at The Maurice Jagger Centre at 7pm.

