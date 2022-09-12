The Queen: Latest on what is cancelled including Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade and when the Bank Holiday is

The Summer Parade was due to take place on Sunday (September 18) but has been postponed because the country is officially in mourning.

Organisers posted on social media: “Following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II and with close consultation with local partners, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Hebden Bridge Parade on Sunday, September 18 as this date falls within the 10 day period of national mourning.

"We hope to be able to confirm a new date with you all in the next few days and hopefully not too far in the distant future.

Queen Elizabeth II

"In case anyone still hasn’t made their beautiful costume, the workshop on Thursday (September 15) from 4pm until 6pm will still be going ahead as planned.

“As always, thank you for your understanding and support.”

The Piece Hall in Halifax has cancelled all of the open air cinema sessions it had planned for this week. These will now take place next year.

The venue also cancelled what was to be its first Yorkshire Proms last Friday night.

Halifax Town’s game on Saturday was off, as were all football matches, but their game against Gateshead on Tuesday (September 13) will take place as scheduled.

The day of The Queen’s funeral – Monday, September 19 – has been confirmed as a Bank Holiday.