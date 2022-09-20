The Queen: Mini replica of people queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty pops up in Hebden Bridge
A quirky tribute to The Queen and those who queued to pay their last respects has been created in Hebden Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:03 pm
Resident and artist Simon Buck put together this scene of little figures queuing outside the Post Office on Holme Street, waiting to say goodbye to Her Majesty’s face on a postage stamp.
The clever creation is one of several Simon has staged with mini figures in Hebden Bridge.
More than 250,000 people are reported to have waited to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall.