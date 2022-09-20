The Queen: Mini replica of people queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty pops up in Hebden Bridge

Resident and artist Simon Buck put together this scene of little figures queuing outside the Post Office on Holme Street, waiting to say goodbye to Her Majesty’s face on a postage stamp.

The clever creation is one of several Simon has staged with mini figures in Hebden Bridge.

More than 250,000 people are reported to have waited to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Simon Buck's tribute to 'The Queue' in Hebden Bridge

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...