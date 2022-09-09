The Queen: Tribute to Her Majesty from 'shocked and saddened' Calderdale Council of Mosques

Nadeem Mir, Chairman of Calderdale Council of Mosques, said: “The news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passing away has left us all shocked and saddened.

"On behalf of all the mosques and wider community in Calderdale, we convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family. At this difficult time our prayers and thoughts are with the family.

“Our Queen’s contribution to the United Kingdom and the world is incomparable and immeasurable. She selflessly devoted herself to public service, always showing equality, fairness and compassion.

Tributes have been paid to the Queen

"Her Majesty’s services to the Commonwealth were conducted with dignity and passion, bringing unity across the continents.

"Her Majesty was as a Queen cherished by all her subjects regardless of their nationality, race or faith.

“We as a community will always remember our late monarch with enormous fondness for her ability to inspire social cohesion and interfaith understanding.

“Today we, as a nation, stand united in grief as we mourn the loss of our beloved HM Queen Elizabeth II.”

Nadeem Mir QPM, Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques

Halifax Minster has been open today (Friday) for those wishing to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

There has been space outside for the laying of floral tributes and the opportunity to light candles and pray inside.

Books of condolence have been opened across Calderdale, including at Halifax Town Hall and Todmorden Town Hall.