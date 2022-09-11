The Queen: Vicar of Halifax The Rev Canon Hilary Barber pays tribute to Her Majesty

He said: “The death of Queen Elizabeth II brings to end a significant period of British history which affects not only the British Isles, but the whole of the Commonwealth.

"Of all the people in the world, she is one of the very few admired by so many at home and abroad. Even those who find the idea of monarchy difficult can’t help themselves in acknowledging that she was a rather special person.

"In recent times ,politicians and civic leaders have had a torrid time as short term populism has been the order of the day. Yet Queen Elizabeth stood above all that nonsense, with a long term vocation to service her people by her actions and her acts of generosity and kindness.

The Rev Canon Hilary Barber at Halifax Minster

"Who could imagine 70 long years of public service with no retirement whatsoever, right up until some 48 hours before her death – she was remarkable.

"Her motivation to serve was a consequence of her Christian faith – it was not a job, or a contract, it was a vocation to fulfil God’s plan for her, and it was the anointing at her coronation, that provided her with that outward sign of an inner strength to navigate all that life in this world would throw at her.

"In these days of mourning we will not only mourn her death but also revisit our feelings towards others whom we still love but see no longer, and ultimately our own mortality.

"And now Charles lll takes on the mantle he has spent his whole life preparing for, and in the midst of immense grief.

"The world will continue to evolve and King Charles will learn to evolve with it along with the rest of the British Monarchy with Queen Camilla by his side.

"Being Monarch has to be a lonely place, and we know how important Prince Philip was to the Queen as her companion and cheer leader, and Camilla will be the same for Charles.

"We live in challenging times, the world is vulnerable and we here in Britain have many challenges.

"We need now to look to King Charles to be a person of unity, to hold us together against the currents of division and distraction, to be a defender for people of faith and none, and to fulfil the plan that God has for him, before he was even born, and which he has spent his whole life preparing for, and to which he has now entered.

“May Queen Elizabeth ll rest in peace and rise in glory. God save the King.”

Halifax Minster has been opening so that people can pay their respects to Her Majesty.

There is space outside for the laying of floral tributes and the opportunity to light candles and pray inside.