The proclamation ceremony for Calderdale was held at Halifax Town Hall, yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, when Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallgher officially announced the new monarch, King Charles III.

As a mark of respect, a black ribbon bow was attached to the council mace and to the mayor’s and consort’s chains. The mayor and deputy wore black rosettes on their robes.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher said afterwards: “I think the people of Calderdale are interested in being part of history.

The ceremony took place at Halifax Town Hll

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re all feeling the same way, it’s sadness and we all need to be part of it.”

People have been flocking to Halifax Town Hall to sign a condolence book opened there on Friday for people to leave their tributes for The Queen. The book is in the Victoria Hall and will remain in place until 5pm on Tuesday, September 20.

The town hall will be open from 8am until 6pm, from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays to give everyone their chance to sign the book.

Floral tributes can also be laid outside the town hall, as well as at Halifax Minster, which has also been open for prayers and for people to light candles.

People have been queuing to sign the book of condolence at Halifax Town Hall

Todmorden Town Hall has a book of condolence available to sign from today (September 12) until Thursday (September 15) between 10am and 3pm, and on Friday, September 16 from 1pm until 6pm.