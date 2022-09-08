The Queen: What happens next and will there be a Bank Holiday following The Queen's death?

The United Kingdom has now entered into a 10-day period of national mourning.

Here’s everything we know about Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn.

Will there be a bank holiday following the passing of the Queen?

The Queen

According to the Operation London Bridge plan, the day of the Queen’s funeral will be declared a national day of mourning.There will only be subtle differences from a usual bank holiday, but the day will not be officially declared as one.

If the funeral falls on a Saturday or Sunday there will be no bank holiday.

But should the funeral take place on a weekday, that day will effectively be a bank holiday.However, the Government is understood to not be planning to order employers to give their staff a day off.

What is Operation Unicorn?

The plan for what happens after the Queen passes away in Scotland is called Operation Unicorn.

Once the monarch’s death is formally announced, parliamentary business will be suspended for at least six parliamentary days.

The monarch’s coffin will then lie in repose at Holyrood Palace, followed by a service of reception at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Royal Train will then take the Queen’s coffin from Waverly Station in Edinburgh to St Pancras Station, London.

If this is not possible, the coffin will be taken to London by plane where it will be met by the Prime Minister and select secretaries of state.

The day the Queen dies is called D-Day, with the following days called D+1, D+2 and so on.

The Prime Minister and the Privy Council will have been informed of the Queen’s death by the monarch’s private secretary immediately.

Prince Charles has immediately become King, even if a proper coronation might not happen for months or even a year after the moment of her death.

On the BBC, all programming across all their channels will be interrupted in order to show BBC One’s feed on the story.

What will happen to the Parliament?

Upon the Queen’s death, parliament, including those in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be adjourned.

The Prime Minister is the only one who is allowed to make a statement, and will do so as soon as possible.

Parliament will then have an audience with Prince Charles, now King Charles.

There will be a national minute’s silence followed by gun salutes organised by the Ministry of Defence, followed by a remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

What will happen with the Queen’s coffin and when will her funeral take place?

On D+4, the rehearsal of the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster will take place, and the actual procession will take place the day after.

From D+5, on what is called Operation Feather, the Queen will rest in the Palace of Westminster for three days.

The funeral will most likely take place on ten days after her death, with a ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

This will be followed by a national two minute’s silence.