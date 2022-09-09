Visit Calderdale has announced the Streets in the Sky Tours it had planned in Halifax for today (Friday), Saturday, Monday and next Saturday will no longer be taking place.

They say they will contact everybody who bought tickets for the tours to offer a place on rearranged dates, currently to be confirmed, or for a refund.

Last night’s Sarah Millican show at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax was cancelled but tonight’s performance by Jon Richardson will take place.

The Queen

Last night’s show has been rearranged for September 26. Anyone who would rather not attend tonight’s show can request a refund.

A memorial game for Halifax rugby player Ben Benn is still taking place tonight.