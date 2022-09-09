Tonight’s Yorkshire Proms at The Piece Hall in Halifax has been postponed until a later date.

The Piece Hall said: “Following the passing of HM The Queen, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Yorkshire Proms until 2023, with the date to be confirmed.

“Your tickets will remain valid. We’re sorry for any disappointment this may cause, but it didn’t feel right to go ahead, giving the nation is now in a period of mourning.”

The Queen

Halifax Town’s game is also off as are all National League, FA Trophy, and grassroots football fixtures scheduled for this weekend.

Visit Calderdale has announced the Streets in the Sky Tours it had planned in Halifax for today (Friday), Saturday, Monday and next Saturday will no longer be taking place.

They say they will contact everybody who bought tickets for the tours to offer a place on rearranged dates, currently to be confirmed, or for a refund.

The Halifax Town Hall Heritage Tours have also been cancelled.

Last night’s Sarah Millican show at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax was cancelled but tonight’s performance by Jon Richardson will take place.

Last night’s show has been rearranged for September 26. Anyone who would rather not attend tonight’s show can request a refund.

A memorial game for Halifax rugby player Ben Benn is still taking place tonight.