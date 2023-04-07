News you can trust since 1853
The Rotary Club of Halifax helps fund defibrillator units in Boothtown and Queensbury

The Rotary Club of Halifax are pleased to have joined with the WYMAS charity and congregation of Boothtown Methodist Church by providing funds for a public access defibrillator unit outside the church.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

On the same day they were also proud to install a second public access unit at the Albert Road Community Hub, Queensbury by matching funds that had been provided by the family and friends of Jennifer Pell (Wades Bookshop, Halifax) in her memory.

Both units are registered on the national database and are available 24 hours a day.

Roger Teal, President of the Rotary Club said: "We are delighted to be able to join in with communities in providing these life saving machines but, like everyone, hope they never need to be used"

The unit in place at Boothtown. Roger Teal and Caroline Pell on left and members of Boothtown Church on right.The unit in place at Boothtown. Roger Teal and Caroline Pell on left and members of Boothtown Church on right.
Caroline Pell, daughter of Jennifer and a Past President of the Rotary club of Halifax said: "My mother would have liked the idea of something so practical being done in her memory rather than bunches of flowers especially in a sports centre"

Phil Waldron from Boothtown Church said: "We are really grateful for the help from the Rotary Club as without it we would have not been able to install this unit" a comment seconded by Steve Hird from Queensbury Rugby Club who meet at ARCH.

The Rotary Club of Halifax is active in many different areas ranging from public health and safe drinking water to education of young leaders and is currently looking at new ways of attracting members.

If you are interested in being of help to your local community, or far afield, visit www.halifaxrotary.org.

