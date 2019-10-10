The Rotary Clubs of Calderdale column with Bryan Harkness

We are off, states Rotarian Bryan Harkness on behalf of the four participating Calderdale Rotary clubs.

More than 1,800 flat-pack boxes have been delivered to over 20 schools and supermarkets in preparation for children, parents and shoppers to fill in the coming weeks eight weeks.

Deliveries to remaining schools and local businesses is now ongoing.

The photograph shows employees at JLA Ltd at Sowerby Bridge receiving theirs.

They were the first corporate body in Calderdale to take delivery.

Cameo Preston from JLA said: “Christmas is a time when we should all rally and help those in need.

“This is the second year we have supported the Rotary Appeal and we all at JLA love to support local charities and good causes.

“We will be aiming to fill at least 100 boxes this year and we really hope that it will put smiles on people’s faces this Christmas.”

The flat-packs have been kindly funded from a grant from The Community Foundation for Halifax, whilst Voluntary Action Calderdale has assisted in identifying more than 20 local charities and good causes to whom filled boxes will be given during December. The charities will be contacted very soon.

Bryan said: “If any good cause whatsoever would like to be considered to receive some they need only to contact me.”

Flat-packs are all provided free of charge in and so any club or organisation or even church that believe they could fill some should again just contact Bryan.

Stocks of flat-pack boxes can be collected from customer service desks at Tesco in Brighouse, King Cross and Sowerby Bridge, Morrisons in Elland or Keighley Road Halifax, Sainsbury’s in Halifax and finally from the Cook Shop at Harveys of Halifax.

Filled boxes can be dropped off at any of the above. Reminding you the ‘fillings’ can be as Children Boxes, Toiletry Boxes or Food.

Last year the appeal was short of Male Toiletry Boxes and older Children’s Boxes so help in these fillings would be appreciated. Contact Bryan on 07770 471698 or email bh@rkness.co.uk for details.