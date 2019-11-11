The Specials announce live outside gig at the Piece Hall as apart of music extravaganza

Pioneers in UK Ska, and one of the most influential and seminal acts in British history The Specials will be coming to Halifax Piece Hall

The band will be performing on June 27 2020 as part of The Piece Hall Live event series.

The show announcement follows the news that Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs and iconic Yorkshire singer-songwriter Richard Hawley playing an exclusive Northern summer show for 2020, are already booked into the Piece Hall Calendar for Summer 2020.

Speaking of The Specials’ arrival in Halifax The Piece Hall CEO Nicky Chance Thompson said: ‘We are really excited to announce that the legendary Specials will be playing the Piece Hall.

"Working closely with Futuresound we are curating an interesting couple of music weekends that will appeal to a broad range of people. It’s clear that the Piece Hall is fast becoming an important northern venue for world class music"

Founded in 1977 The Specials were at the forefront of the 2 Tone movement, changing the face of UK music in the 1980s with seven successive top 10 singles between 1979 and 1981 including number one hits like ‘Too Much Too Young’ & ‘Ghost Town’.

The band reformed in 1993 and have wowed fans across the world on the live circuit since, including a huge sold out show at Leeds’ Millennium Square in May 2017.

In 2019 the band released ‘Encore’ their first album in 18 years, which gave the band their first ever number one album, 40 years after the release of their self-titled debut.

The Specials bring with them a very special supporting bill that includes Mod Rock Favourites The Rifles, the band shot to fame in the mid 00’s, grabbing the public attention with ‘Local Boy’ taken from their debut album ‘No love Lost’ which reached number 2 in the UK Charts.

Ska stalwarts The Skints also join the bill delivering an exciting mash up of reggae and punk, that’s as feel good and soul stirring as it is hard hitting. With more artists set to be announced this show promises to be one to remember, with wall to wall skanking in one of Yorkshire’s most beautiful locations.