The events will run from November 19 – 21 and November 26 – 28, 10am – 6pm.

The Winter Makers Markets will bring some of the region’s favourite independent craft stalls, artisan makers and pop-up food and drink stalls over two weekends, and children will be able to enjoy a magical journey of storytelling and imagination in a specially-created Christmas experience which leads them through an enchanting interactive tour of The Piece Hall, culminating with an opportunity to meet Father Christmas himself.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive at The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Christmas is back at The Piece Hall and we can’t wait.

Christmas at the Piece Hall

"It’s such a special time and more so than ever this year. It’s a time to share with family and friends and remember those who are no longer with us.

"We want to get back to the true spirit of Christmas, so we’re celebrating kindness, caring, generosity and gratitude but we’ll also be in the party mood and up for some good old-fashioned fun.

Here is a rundown of the stall holders who will be heading to winter makers markets.

All Mapped Out

Artisan Craft

Bag It & Accessorise

Baere

Casa Mia

Chimpsforge

Forge and Bloom Candle Co

The Fairwick Candle Co

From the Mills

From the Olive Tree

Gemz Ladies

Gonna Waffle

La Maison Rustique

Gabrielle Wood Art

Hello Halfpenny

Hare About the House

Hound and Away

Hipandra Jewellery

Holly Greenwood Design

Hudson Belle

I See Collections

Jade Lotus

Lizzie Dripping Crafts

Lucys Little Bake House

Liv’s Bakes n Cakes

Little Box Kitchen

Lou Lou Scarf

Luke Horton Art

Lowrey Engraving

Luddenden Valley Wines

Meghan Earle Design

Miss Maisie Makes

MBM Crafts

Monkey and Moo

Olive Made

Personalised Gifts

Per Sempre Ltd

Pacific Ridley

Priory Vodka

Rum To You

Ruth Allen Portraits

Speights Gin

Sian’s India Express

Spice Heroes

Stirring Silver

Shaun Vickers

Soak in the Elements

Seeds to Sow

Thorn & Wild

Udders Orchard Cider

Upsydaisy Craft

The Yummy Yank

Yorkshire Pie Bakery

Yorkshire Blankets

Yoyo Laos Sauce