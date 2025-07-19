The top 10 holiday destinations for Halifax holidaymakers wanting a summer getaway

Hannah Dupuy, store manager at Barrhead Travel, Halifax said: “Holidays are well and truly top of mind at the minute. Our weather at home has been hit or miss over the last few months so families are looking to get some guaranteed sun and escape everyday life.
"The uplift in last-minute bookings we are seeing shows that demand is still high and people are making spontaneous decisions to take advantage of healthy late deals.
“Value-for-money is key – which is why we’ve seen ongoing interest in all-inclusive holidays and cruises. Most people are opting for higher quality experiences and we’re seeing spend remain the same or higher than last year, with families preferring to shorten their break in order to upgrade their trip.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.