Mallorcaplaceholder image
Mallorca

The top 10 holiday destinations for Halifax holidaymakers wanting a summer getaway

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
The Halifax branch of Barrhead Travel have revealed the top 10 destinations for people in the borough wanting a summer getaway.

Hannah Dupuy, store manager at Barrhead Travel, Halifax said: “Holidays are well and truly top of mind at the minute. Our weather at home has been hit or miss over the last few months so families are looking to get some guaranteed sun and escape everyday life.

"The uplift in last-minute bookings we are seeing shows that demand is still high and people are making spontaneous decisions to take advantage of healthy late deals.

“Value-for-money is key – which is why we’ve seen ongoing interest in all-inclusive holidays and cruises. Most people are opting for higher quality experiences and we’re seeing spend remain the same or higher than last year, with families preferring to shorten their break in order to upgrade their trip.”

Turkey

1. Top 10 destinations

Turkey Photo: Burak Kara

Photo Sales
Zante

2. Top 10 destinations

Zante Photo: Milos Bicanski

Photo Sales
Lanzarote

3. Top 10 destinations

Lanzarote Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Photo Sales
Alicante

4. Top 10 destinations

Alicante Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxBarrhead Travel
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice