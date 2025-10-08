The top 10 holiday destinations for Halifax holidaymakers wanting a summer getaway next year

“With the kids firmly back to school and as the nights get darker sooner, it is a time when people start to think about their main summer holidays,” said Katie Butler, from Total Travel.

"Trends across West Yorkshire, taken from data across our three branches in Heckmondwike, Ossett and Brighouse, are painting a clear picture of where local holidaymakers are heading between April and October.

"Clearly the most popular European hotspots remain in the top ten, however, it is great to see cruising amongst the top ten.

"Cruising from Southampton continues to grow in popularity among UK holidaymakers thanks to its convenience and comfort.

"With no flights or airport queues, travellers can board close to home and explore multiple destinations in one trip, and of course, they offer great value for money for couples, friends and families alike.

"On the up also, and this has been an emerging pattern since the pandemic, are multi-generational family holidays, where we see bookings are on the increase often with three generations heading to the sun for a family holiday, many to celebrate milestone birthdays or anniversaries.

"There are thousands of free child places still available too for 2026 and booking now makes it a good way to budget and pay monthly rather than having a lump sum to pay at balance stage.”

1 . Tenerife Katie says: "Still top of the charts — year-round sun, loads of resorts, and perfect for everyone from families to winter-sun seekers. Canary Islands’ biggest crowd-puller." Photo: Dan Kitwood Photo Sales

2 . Alicante Katie says: "Super popular with UK holidaymakers — affordable, easy to get to, and packed with beaches, nightlife and traditional Spanish charm if you go beyond the resorts." Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez Photo Sales

3 . Turkey Katie says: "Huge value right now. All-inclusive deals in Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman are flying off the shelves — and the mix of beaches, food and history keeps everyone happy." Photo: Burak Kara Photo Sales