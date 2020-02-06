The Voice of Calderdale column, with deputy editor Chris Lever

These may be famous last words from a bloke who has not done any serious cycling for over 30 years but I really like the Tour de Yorkshire.

It’s six years now since the illustrious Tour de France Grand Depart put our hilly picturesque part of the UK in the global spotlight. And in the wake of that, Calderdale has been at the forefront of God’s own county’s version of cycling’s most well-known race, carrying that legacy forward. The route has now been revealed for the 2020 edition of the showpiece event which will see some of the sport’s biggest stars pedal through our district over two days in May. For the first time Todmorden will feature, with the third stage of the men’s race making a loop around some of the district’s toughest terrain on the hilltops above the town before joining the same route as the second leg of the women’s race climbing the Cote de Hebden Bridge towards Oxenhope. That Barnsley to Huddersfield stretch on Saturday May 2 will take in much of our district including Sowood, Barkisland, Sowerby Bridge, before coming back through Queensbury, Shelf and the gruelling Shibden Wall climb. It then heads out of Halifax into Kirklees via Southowram, Brighouse and Rastrick. The following day, our amazing 18th century Piece Hall, like last year, will be the iconic host venue for the start of the 177.5km stage 4 Halifax to Leeds men’s race. Whatever your views on cycling - a so-called minority sport - there is no doubt the Tour de Yorkshire is a spectacle that thousands of people come out for, lining the route to cheer on the competitors. It promotes Calderdale’s - and the wider county’s - stunning scenery, boosting tourism and business. The contract to organise the event between Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sports Organisation expires after this year race. Let’s just hope it can continue.