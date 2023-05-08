Jamie Le'Scott, who runs the Weavers Arms on Blind Lane in Todmorden, is holding a fundraising day in aid of Overgate Hospice who supported his little brother Lee Sutcliffe and his loved ones before he died.

Lee, an electrician who also lived in Todmorden, died surrounded by his family on April 24.

He leaves his wife Abby, who he married in January, and three children – five-year-old Aaria, eight-year-old Oliver and 11-year-old Riley.

Lee Sutcliffe with his wife Abby and their three children

"He was very positive and always had a smile on his face,” said Jamie.

"He was always trying to make other people feel better about themselves.”

Lee was diagnosed with cancer seven months ago in his throat, liver, stomach and brain – and was told it was terminal.

"On his wedding day, you wouldn't have known he was ill,” said Jamie. “He put on a brave face. He really fought it.

Brothers Jamie and Lee

"I couldn't be prouder of the man he became and I will never forget his humour, quick wit and cheeky smile. The whole family is heartbroken.”

Jamie wants to raise funds for Overgate Hospice and awareness of the incredible work it does to help people with life-limiting illnesses in Lee’s honour.

He took over the then-shut Weavers Arms in January and opened it back up in February.

The fundraising day takes place at the pub on Saturday, May 20 from noon and will include plenty of fun and activities.

Lee with Abby and their three children

For more information, search for the Weavers Arms on Facebook.

Lee and Abby on their wedding day

Lee with his two sons

