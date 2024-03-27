Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden has announced an ambitious project to become an eco-friendly community hub that will be open seven days a week.

The church already offers a wide range of community support, including a weekly pay-as-you-can café, a food pantry, youth groups and regular community events – but has long-aspired to be able to do more.

Using funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and by appointing Jo Beacroft-Mitchell as fundraising, development and community

Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden, Halifax

engagement manager, it hopes to now make those dreams reality.

“This project stems from a shared vision between church and community of creating a space where sustainability, community engagement, and our values as a church intersect to uplift and empower everyone in the area,” said Jo.

“Over the next three years, we have set some lofty aspirations that we believe will not only enhance the church building but also enrich the lives of all who call the parish of Mixenden and Illingworth home.

“Our first goal is to see the development of the building into a flagship eco-church and community hub.

"This space will serve as a beacon of sustainability, providing a nurturing environment for all who enter its doors.

“Alongside development of the building, our aim is to create a happy, well-run, and efficient volunteer hub, where individuals can experience the transformative power of a lively community in action through the activities we offer throughout the week.”

Rev Robb Sutherland, Vicar of Holy Nativity, added: “Often the narrative for communities like ours is about what we lack. We believe that there is

a better story to tell of estates like ours and our ultimate desire is to foster a happy and fulfilled community that takes pride in what we can achieve together."