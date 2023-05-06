Crowds have been gathering this morning to watch the ceremony live from Westminster Abbey on a big screen in the courtyard and be part of this momentous occasion.

Al Sargent, of Al’s Emporium, said: "Everyone has got into the party mood with the picnics, so I think it’s going to be a great day.

"It’s a fabulous place, beautiful architecture, everyone feels secure and safe in here.

Crowds at the Piece Hall for the Coronation screening live from Westminster Abbey

"The Royal family means a lot to me and I think a lot of the traders feel the same. They bring an awful lot to the country and I think without them, we would be a lot poorer.

"We are hoping to get chance to watch it. We are at the back of the screen so we’re a bit more secluded from it but we are hoping to have a sneak peek of it.”

Simone Sargent, also of Al’s Emporium, said: “It’s been an amazing day.

"The amount of people who have got dressed up, especially kids with all the Union Jack items on. I think people have come from far and wide.

"There isn’t a better place really to go and see something so historic, it’s such a historic place.

"The day itself has just been amazing, with dancing and lots of singing. It’s just been fantastic.

"It’s once in a generation and everyone has got into the spirit of it.

"The weather has been kind, it’s just been an amazing day.”

Lou Harkness Hudson, owner of Hudson-Belle, said: “It’s been amazing and the sun shone. The weather was kind to us.

"The courtyard was packed. It was amazing to see everyone wearing their red, white and blue outfits.

