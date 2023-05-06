'There isn’t a better place to go and see something so historic': The Piece Hall welcomes patriotic crowds to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III
Traders at the Piece Hall have spoken of their delight at seeing the iconic Halifax venue full with patriotic people celebrating the historic Coronation of King Charles III.
Crowds have been gathering this morning to watch the ceremony live from Westminster Abbey on a big screen in the courtyard and be part of this momentous occasion.
Al Sargent, of Al’s Emporium, said: "Everyone has got into the party mood with the picnics, so I think it’s going to be a great day.
"It’s a fabulous place, beautiful architecture, everyone feels secure and safe in here.
"The Royal family means a lot to me and I think a lot of the traders feel the same. They bring an awful lot to the country and I think without them, we would be a lot poorer.
"We are hoping to get chance to watch it. We are at the back of the screen so we’re a bit more secluded from it but we are hoping to have a sneak peek of it.”
Simone Sargent, also of Al’s Emporium, said: “It’s been an amazing day.
"The amount of people who have got dressed up, especially kids with all the Union Jack items on. I think people have come from far and wide.
"There isn’t a better place really to go and see something so historic, it’s such a historic place.
"The day itself has just been amazing, with dancing and lots of singing. It’s just been fantastic.
"It’s once in a generation and everyone has got into the spirit of it.
"The weather has been kind, it’s just been an amazing day.”
Lou Harkness Hudson, owner of Hudson-Belle, said: “It’s been amazing and the sun shone. The weather was kind to us.
"The courtyard was packed. It was amazing to see everyone wearing their red, white and blue outfits.
"It’s an iconic space. It’s beautiful to look at when it’s empty, but when it’s full of people enjoying themselves, it’s even better, and I think the historic occasion we’re witnessing today, what better place to watch it than this building, steeped in history itself?”