The nervy 10-6 win has capped an already memorable 2023 season for Fax - their 150th year - and for lifelong fan Grayson, who has only been in the role for less than 12 months.

Grayson was at Wembley for both the 1987 and 1988 Challenge Cup finals, in which Halifax famously, and thrillingly, beat St Helens before losing to Wigan the following year.

And the now Chairman has admitted he was overcome with emotion when the final whistle blew at Rosslyn Park as Fax secured an 1895 Cup final date with Batley Bulldogs on Saturday, August 12.

Dave Grayson has admitted he was overcome with emotion when the final whistle blew at Rosslyn Park as Fax secured an 1895 Cup final date with Batley Bulldogs on Saturday, August 12. (Photo by Simon Hall)

“As a longstanding Halifax fan, there were a few tears,” Grayson revealed. “There was a lot of emotion being on the field with the players and Simon but I took time out to thank the fans that had gone down there. It costs a lot of money to get to London and back and times are hard but there were some serious fans who had gone down there who have been with us a long time.

“I went over to applaud them and that just set me off a little bit. When I got back to see my wife there were a few tears coming down and we had a hug. It was such a special moment.

“I was lucky enough to go down in 87 and 88 as a young man but the younger generations I spoke to at the game were in floods of tears because they’ve never experienced that. It’s the first time for those young fans, which is fantastic for the younger generation - for them to experience the elation I did in 87 and just being lucky to be there in 88.

“It is such a special occasion, definitely.”

Grayson, 62, firmly believes that the club has a “duty” to keep these young fans hooked on the Panthers. He said:

“We have a duty as a board and shareholders to make sure that happens now. It’s a good opportunity to spread the brand and there is no greater stage than the international stadium in London. It is a fantastic opportunity, not just for the build-up and on the day, but post the final, whatever the result.

“We have a real opportunity here to engage with past fans and possible future ones. Hopefully we will see a few more people following the blue and white, not just at Wembley, but afterwards.”

And Grayson has paid tribute to everyone at the club for making the Wembley dream a reality, including head coach Simon Grix who will be leaving The Shay at the end of the season.

“It is a superb achievement by everybody,” he said. “It is credit to the people who have recruited the players that have come in and Simon as head coach who has developed that team.

“Simon is going to bigger and better things which is the right thing for him. He has been great for Halifax and we have been good for him as part of his career development. What a testimonial for him to leave if we can pull it off at Wembley.

“The volunteers put so many hours in of unrewarded time just for the love of the club. I think it is really special for them and it is a special time for everybody.”

The club have also received messages of congratulations from FC Halifax Town, who have already been victorious at Wembley this year in the FA Trophy final, and Holly Lynch, MP for the town.

A statement on behalf of the Shaymen said:

“Congratulations to the Panthers on making it to Wembley for the first time in 35 years. We were thoroughly grateful for all the support you gave to us when we went down there in May for the FA Trophy final and we look forward to cheering you on on your special day in August.

“We hope you do the town proud and bring another trophy back to The Shay.”

Ms Lynch added: “As the MP for Halifax, I am delighted to see Halifax Panthers have secured their place in a final at Wembley for the first time in 35 years.

“After the success of FC Halifax Town earlier this year, this really is a great year for our teams!

