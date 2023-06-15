"We've got this world class building and why shouldn't we have world class artists play there?"

A vision of world-class artists performing at the town's world class venue, putting Halifax on the music map.

"Growing up I was a bit of a Duranny, and one of my first albums was Rio by Duran Duran," Nicky tells the Courier.

"Having this band that I loved as a child play on this stage to all these people, the joy that gave people.

The Piece Hall Trust CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson.

"I was allowed to stand backstage for Rio, that was the only song I wanted to stand backstage for.

"Just being in the presence of this group, in this lovely building, hearing this song that I loved, that's the moment where you think 'oh my god, the vision has really happened, this is incredible'."

This summer will see another impressive roster of talent perform at the Piece Hall, including Sting, Madness and George Ezra.

Last year, big names such as Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller graced the stage.

Paul Weller at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

"It was always our ambition to deliver events at scale," Nicky says.

"Did I think it would happen this quickly? No, because often venues need to build up a bit of a foot-print of delivery.

"But I think because we've got this magical building that we're delivering the events within, there's something special about going to a concert at the Piece Hall.

"The calibre of artists we've attracted, thanks to our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor, has been incredible.

Paloma Faith at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

"I think they've been successful because of the environment we're delivering them in, this is a venue that some artists have never played in before and they want to experience it.

"And they're run very well, we've got a good track record of how we run our bars and our infrastructure, it's easy to get in and to leave.

"It's just a really enjoyable place to experience artists you love.

"We've been delighted at the success of it, surprised at the pace of that success, but I've always said that Halifax and Calderdale deserve it.

Tom Jones at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

"We've got this world class building and why shouldn't we have world class artists play there?"

Residents in other parts of Halifax have reported being able to hear some of gigs despite living miles away.

And the same ripple effect has been felt by hospitality business in the town.

"In the main we've had very positive feedback, particularly from local bar owners, hoteliers, shops," Nicky says.

"It's that pride that people have and it's infectious. I saw the town come alive, with people eating and drinking, being out, enjoying the town centre, hotels are all full, bars and restaurants are busy.

"It's just wonderful to see that. I think Michael Ainsworth, from the Meandering Bear and Grayston Unity, said it's like Christmas for them when this happens.

"Apart from the economic uplift, it just gives that well-being uplift as well, knowing there's something exciting going on in the town and being part of it."Live at The Piece Hall is just one strand in a larger cultural patchwork that is knitting Halifax into the mainstream of music, film and television.

"I think it's becoming a place to go, a place to visit for sure, whether that's because of the music, film or TV," Nicky says.

"Ewan McGregor's filming in the town hall, Samuel L Jackson's been here doing Marvel, you've got Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher.

"It makes people feel that other people see Halifax as special and important, and it is.

"As a town and an area, we're starting to see people feel some pride again. People in Yorkshire are always proud, don't get me wrong, but it's that real pride in the town.

"Holly Lynch said to me 'I'm seeing people in Halifax have a bit of swagger'.

"The football team's won at Wembley, that makes people feel great, you're part of a bit of success.

"It's the same thing people have about their football team that they do about their town.

"People will say to me 'what is it about Calderdale, it's amazing'.

"Jeremy Hall with Dean Clough and all the great work he and his dad have done, Roger Harvey, they've been putting in the foundations for all of this.

"We're just building on those and making it real. It's never been one person, it's a collective of people that have brought us to this point.

"So my thanks to all those people that forged a way for this to happen."Live at The Piece Hall has exploded onto Halifax's cultural map and will once again dominate the town's social calendar over the next couple of months.

But what's next? How much bigger and better can the programme get?

"We're already big, we're punching above our weight," says Nicky.

"Can I get Bruce Springsteen, who's £5m a night? No, not at the moment, but it's not impossible. I'll try to make it happen!

"My intention is to try and deliver great artists, and they are emerging artists as well as those that are well known.

"Boy Genius sold out in two minutes. Had any of my team heard of them? No, but I Googled them and saw how amazing they were.

"The trick is not always going for those that are well known. That's important because people want to see them, they're popular, but it's important we don't ignore groups that aren't as well known but are still loved.

"If you get the blend right between established and emerging artists then you get different audiences coming to experience the Piece Hall and the town.

"But it's down to our members and those that regularly support the Piece Hall that a lot of the gigs are selling out and that a lot of these gigs are a success, so thank you to them for supporting us and our vision."

Nicky says Bruce Springsteen and Madonna are at the top of her wishlist.

"When I said Nile Rodgers and Noel Gallagher, people laughed and we got them," she says.

"An artist may think 'I want to see what this place is all about'.

"I asked Noel why he'd said yes to us and he said 'when you've played in Rio to 300,000 people and you go to Knebworth, quarter of a million, where do you go from there?

"It's the same with New Order who've said they can decide these days where they can play and one place they say they'll always play is The Piece Hall, because they love it.

"Because it's such a beautiful building and we encourage culture and art, it's a place people feel renewed and invigorated in.

"That has the same effect on the artists."

Whatever else the summer has in store, there'll be good times and good music at The Piece Hall.

"There's a lot of doom and gloom in the headline, let's just have a summer of joy," Nicky says.